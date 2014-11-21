CITIZEN ET

My wife and I were talking about hair straighteners the other day. I just couldn’t understand why you would want to spend so much money on a hair straightener, when there are plenty of other cheaper options available.

I did some research and found lots of cheaper hair straighteners, all with good to excellent reviews, but it didn’t seem to matter – her mind was made up.

Apparently this one brand that she likes (GHD) is the best of the best when it comes to hair straighteners. You know what, I’m sure they probably are pretty good, but at almost double the price of all the other straighteners on the market, I’m just not sure it is value for money, particularly when she only uses the hair straightener maybe once every 3 to 4 months.

To be fair, I’m hardly a hair expert. Perhaps this really is the best hair straightener on Earth and the others are crap in comparison. If so, then why did her last one break, and why can’t she buy a second hand one off somewhere like eBay where they are at least half the price of the brand new ones.

In the end we decided that she could get whatever she wanted, but I did convince her to at least wait until her birthday, which isn’t that far away, so someone could buy it for her as a present. This means that at least she isn’t spending all that money, and she still gets the hair straightener that she wants.

Everyone wins.

So now I want to hear from you guys – Am I going a bit too crazy about a stupid hair straightener? Or should my wife be looking at cheaper options for something that she pretty much never uses?