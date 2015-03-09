CITIZEN ET

Don’t you love it when you have extra money that you never expected to have. It doesn’t happen all that often for me, but when it does I actually really struggle to know what to do with it. I know that I am best off saving my money and putting to good use later when I need it, but I also think it’s not that bad of an idea to use some of the money on things you might have been wanting for a while.

So how much money do I have to spend? As chance would have it I managed to save up enough coins that the coin counting machine paid me $513 dollars – what a score!

I have been collecting my loose change for well over 5 years now. I have filled numerous coin jars to the top, but never thought it would amount to much more than a few dollars – how wrong I was. who would have thought all those small coins could add up to so much money.

I think it’s a good lesson. It’s important to remember that even the small stuff adds up. That goes for both saving money as well as spending money. In the future I will be sure to cash in my loose change far more regularly. After all, money doesn’t grow on trees, and having that money offsetting my debt would be a far better use than sitting in a coin jar.

So what am I going to do with my new found wealth? Well, first off I am planning on purchasing the Game of Thrones Season 4 DVD set (something I have been wanting to quite a while now) think of it as a small reward for being such a good little saver. The rest will be put into my loan so that I can pay off my debt faster, it’s the best use of my money at the moment, and is the obvious choice.

What would you do with your money?